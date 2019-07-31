Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Window A/C unit w/remote for sale. 25,000 BTU, 240 volt, 26” wide, 18” tall. $250 firm. Call 330-627-4398. (30tfcweb)

Hall of Fame deals! Sofas $399, power $899, power recliners $399, queen sets $299, recliners $299, 5 pc. dinettes $299 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (31tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Augusta Twp. 6.4 acres, some wooded & open land, $44,900. Near Carrollton on St. Rt. 9 N. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (30tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR apartment w/off-street parking, close to downtown. Available Aug. 1. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (30,31cweb)

3 BR, 2 BA home w/deck & storage building in country setting 2 miles from town. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (30,31cweb)

5 BR house in country for rent. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (31tfcweb)

Recently remodeled, furnished efficiency apartment w/new appliances & furnishings, 2 miles from Atwood Lake in quiet country farm setting. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV & trash pick-up). Hiking trails on premises and hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking. No pets. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (30tfcweb)

Downtown 2 BR upstairs apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay rent & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. $500/month, $500 deposit, 1-year lease. Call 330-205-4521. (28tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 412 Lincoln Ave., Aug. 1 & 2, 9-5 and Aug. 3, 9-12. Fishing lures, bowling balls, sweeper, wooden night stands, misc. (31cweb)

Garage Sale at 165 Allegheny Rd., Carrollton, (across f/airport) Aug. 2 & 3, 9-5. Clothes, HH, tools & misc. (31cweb)

Large Garage Sale at Michelle Edyy’s, 339 Woodside Dr. (Courtview allotment), Aug. 1 & 2, 9-5. Quality name brand back to school clothes for boys & girls up to size 12. Also toys, women’s clothes, HH goods & more. (31cweb)

Garage Sale at the Carroll Meadows Pavilion, Aug. 2 & 3, 8-3. All kinds of treasures! (31cweb)

Yard Sale at 318 2nd St. NW, Aug. 1, 2 & 3, 9-4. Items new w/tags! Overstock, H&B, HH, cleaning. (31pweb)

