Classified Ads

TRUCKS

Truck bed from the south! No rust, full size. Fits 1997 Ford F250 & probably others. Best offer. Call 330-685-1019. (32-34cweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Window A/C unit w/remote for sale. 25,000 BTU, 240 volt, 26” wide, 18” tall. $250 firm. Call 330-627-4398. (30tfcweb)

Back to School savings! Twin, twin XL, queen sets from $299. Chests, bedrooms & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (33tfcweb)

Book cases, desks, sofas from $299, $399 and more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (33tfcweb)

Recliners! Swivels, heated, vibrating, power & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (33tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Woodmaster 4400 Heavy Duty outdoor woodburner, never been used. Best offer. Call 330-685-1019. (32-34cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

53 acres of farmland & woods w/minerals; 17 Lee Twp., Panama Rd. just south of Bay Rd. $240,000. Call William Andrews, 614-284-9933. (32-39pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Wooded 45 acres, $184,900. Dellroy, Clay Rd. (Lucey). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (33tfcweb)

EQUIPMENT

Kubota L 225, low hours, best offer. Call 330-685-1019. (32-34cweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR apartment w/off-street parking, close to downtown. Available Aug. 1. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (32,33cweb)

Farmhouse for rent, $700/month, $700 deposit. Limit of 4 occupants. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5183. (32,33cweb)

2 BR, 2 BA home w/deck & storage building in country setting 2 miles from town. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (32,33cweb)

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References & deposit required. No pets. Available Sept. 4. Call 330-895-2168. (33pweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home near Petersburg Landing. Remodeled in 2018. Includes appliances, W/D, phone, internet & trash svc. $450/month. Call 970-923-5234.

(32-35cweb)

5 BR house in country for rent. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (31tfcweb)

Recently remodeled, furnished efficiency apartment w/new appliances & furnishings, 2 miles from Atwood Lake in quiet country farm setting. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV & trash pick-up). Hiking trails on premises and hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking. No pets. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (30tfcweb)

Downtown 2 BR upstairs apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay rent & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. $500/month, $500 deposit, 1-year lease. Call 330-205-4521. (28tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Rummage Sale at Carrollton Nazarene Church, 5th St. & Sterling Ave., Aug. 16 & 17, 8-4. (32,33cweb)

Barn Sale at 4036 Cobbler Rd. NE, Aug. 14, 15 & 16, 9-5 and Aug. 17, 9-12. Furniture, tools, generator, table saw & lots of misc. (33cweb)

Good-As-New Rummage Sale at Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs, Aug. 17, 9-4:30. Lots of good merchandise, very cheap! (33cweb)

Rummage and Bake Sale at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 105 S. Reed Ave., Malvern, Aug. 16, 8-5 and Aug. 17, 9-12. Lots of goodies. Something for everyone. (33cweb)

Sale at 6109 Andora Rd. (2 miles south of Augusta), Aug. 16 & 17, 8-5. Kitchen table, small desk, dresser w/mirror, rocker, children & adult clothing, HH goods, teacher décor, new school supplies. (33cweb)

Multi-Family Yard Sale at 365 Steubenville Rd. SE, Aug. 16, 9-5 and Aug. 17, 9-2. Large selection. (33cweb)

Garage Sale at 4083 Fresno Rd., Aug. 14, 15 & 16, 9-5 and Aug. 17, 9-12. Cupboards, desk, John Deere dishes, barstools, French door, misc. (33pweb)

Garage Sale at 2295 Andora Rd. NE, Aug, 16, 9-4 and Aug. 17, 9-1. (33cweb)

Sale at 4187 Avalon Rd. NW, Aug. 15, 9-4. Wireless PetSafe fence, Christmas & fall decorations, Victorian chair, home decorations. (33pweb)

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 1229 Canyon Rd. SE, Aug. 15-18 from 9-6. Most items half off on the 18th. Kid’s & adult clothing, HH items, several dressers & other furniture, primitive twin bed, 12 ft. 6 hp. Johnson boat w/trailer & toys. (33pweb)

