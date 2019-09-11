Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Mattress deals! Save on ALL brands! Ashley Sleep, Serta – twin $99 – full $139 – queen $199. Ashley Bed in a Box coil or foam queen sets – limited stock. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (37tfcweb)

Fall savings all over the store! Save on dinettes, TV stands, chairs & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (37tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (37cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

3 BR, 2 BA double wide with well & septic on approx. 1 acre. Newly painted & carpeted. Located approx. 10 miles south of Carrollton. $109,000. Call 330-205-5159. (35-38cweb)

53 acres of farmland & woods w/minerals; 17 Lee Twp., Panama Rd. just south of Bay Rd. $240,000. Call William Andrews, 614-284-9933. (32-39pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Rose Twp. 24 acres, $184,900. Near Dellroy on Clay Rd. by Atwood Lake. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 open & wooded acres, $399,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. off SR 9. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (37tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Part-time clerical help needed for Mutual Insurance Company. Knowledge of Quickbooks a plus. Send resume to 355 Leatherberry Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615 or email to: insurance@westandknox.com. Please submit by Sept. 17, 2019. (37cweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Malvern duplex, 1 BR, 1 BA, 1st floor w/basement. Non-smoking. No pets. You pay gas & electric. $450/month + deposit. Call 330-863-2143. (37cweb)

Nice 2 BR apartment close to downtown w/all utilities furnished & off-street parking. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (37,38cweb)

3 BR, 2 BA in country setting. No water or sewer bill. No pets. New paint & carpet. $750/month + deposit. Call 330-205-5159. (37-40cweb)

Remodeled 5 BR country home. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (37tfcweb)

Recently remodeled, furnished efficiency apartment w/new appliances & furnishings, 2 miles from Atwood Lake in quiet country farm setting. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV & trash pick-up). Hiking trails on premises and hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking. No pets. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (30tfcweb)

Downtown 2 BR upstairs apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay rent & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. $500/month, $500 deposit, 1-year lease. Call 330-205-4521. (28tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE w/refrigerator & stove included. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call 330-627-4398. (20tfcweb)

SERVICES

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Moving to Florida Sale! 7123 Twp. Rd. 263/Cinder Rd., Sept. 12-15. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Sale is inside, rain or shine. Antique chest of drawers, queen sleeper sofa, riding lawn mower, small appliances, tools, garden tools & many more items. Must sell! Everything goes! Leave message at 740-768-2037. (37pweb)

