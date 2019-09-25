Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Fall deals all over! Save on queen mattress sets for $299, lots of TV stands, rocker recliners $299, lift chairs $599, power rocker recliners $399 & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (39tfcweb)

Recliner sofas from $599 at Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (39tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

53 acres of farmland & woods w/minerals; 17 Lee Twp., Panama Rd. just south of Bay Rd. $240,000. Call William Andrews, 614-284-9933. (32-39pweb)

3 BR, 1 ½ BA house for sale on 2.5 acres at 47976 Cadiz Junction Rd., Hopedale, Ohio. Furniture included. $55,000. Call 330-815-0766. (39,40cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Rose Twp. 24 acres, $119,900. Near Dellroy on Clay Rd. by Atwood Lake. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 open & wooded acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. off SR 9 N. Other lots available. ALSO North Twp. NEW! 66 acres, $124,900. Off OH 151 E on Conotton Rd. (CR 25). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (39tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

3 BR, 2 BA in country setting. No water or sewer bill. Has W/D hook-ups. No pets. New paint & carpet. $750/month + deposit. Call 330-205-5159. (37-40cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home near Petersburg Landing. Remodeled in 2018. Includes appliances, W/D, phone, internet & trash service. $450/month. Call 970-923-5234. (39-42pweb)

Available in October! 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Remodeled 5 BR country home. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (37tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE & above-garage 2 BR apartment at 253 4th St. SE – Both have refrigerator & stove included. Both are $500/month w/ 1-year lease. No pets. Call 330-627-4398. (38tfcweb)

SERVICES

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Sale at 1035 Countryside Dr., Sept. 27, 9-4 and Sept. 28, 9-2. Women’s clothes, tools, holiday décor, HH items – Lots of bargains! (39cweb)

Garage Sale at 4325 Tunnel Hill Ave., Minerva, Sept. 27 & 28, 9-5 and Sept. 29, 11-4. Plus size clothing, handmade crafts, collectibles – A little bit of everything! Rain or shine. (39pweb)

Garage Sale at 3050 Brussel Rd. NE (go north on Rt. 9, turn right on Brussel, go 3 miles), Sept. 26, 27 & 28, 9-5. Furniture, upright piano, kayak & car carrier, sewing machine, dishes, KK’s & more! (39cweb)

Huge Garage Sale at 198 Magnolia Rd., Dellroy. Sale starts Sept. 29 to ? Misc. farm supplies, round bale feeders, cattle troughs, auto water tanks, rubber stock tanks (various sizes), moisture tester, ear tags, goat trough, hoof trimmers, stall feeders, chicken feeders, waterers, supplies, fence chargers, steel & wood fence posts, barbwire, farm gates plus insulators. Phone 330-735-2715. (39cweb)

Multi-Family Garage/Yard Sale at 938 Twp. Rd. 266, Bloomingdale (located between Amsterdam & E. Springfield), Sept. 26, 27 & 28, 9-5. Too much to list! (39cweb)

Downsizing Sale at 130 Waynesburg Rd. NW, Sept. 28, 9-5. Rain date is Oct. 5. All kinds of kid’s Step 2 toys including a complete kitchen set w/dishes & all, Little Tykes toys, child’s wooden rocking chair, dollhouse, like new child’s complete baby bed that turns into youth bed, adult size wooden rocking chair, child’s table & chair set, bikes & all kinds of stuff! (39pweb)

