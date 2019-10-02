Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Fall savings days! Floor lamps, hall trees, throws, sofas from $299, dinettes, big selection of recliners & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (40tfcweb)

Bedroom sets $599, $699, all wood $899. Floor samples are cash & you haul. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (40tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

3 BR, 1 ½ BA house for sale on 2.5 acres at 47976 Cadiz Junction Rd., Hopedale, Ohio. Furniture included. $55,000. Call 330-815-0766. (39,40cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Rose Twp. 45 acres, $184,900. Located outside Dellroy on Clay Rd. by Atwood Lake. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 open & wooded acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. off SR 9 N. Other lots available. ALSO North Twp. NEW! 66 acres, $124,900. Off OH 151 E on Conotton Rd. (CR 25). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (40tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Regional grocery store hiring Meat Cutters. Send resume to: Grocery, c/o Free Press Standard, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (40,41cweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home near Petersburg Landing. Remodeled in 2018. Includes appliances, W/D, phone, internet & trash service. $450/month. Call 970-923-5234. (39,40pweb)

2 BR house trailer in country setting, 15 miles east of Carrollton. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (40,41cweb)

Available in October! 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Remodeled 5 BR country home. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (37tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE & above-garage 2 BR apartment at 253 4th St. SE – Both have refrigerator & stove included. Both are $500/month w/ 1-year lease. No pets. Call 330-627-4398. (38tfcweb)

SERVICES

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Estate Garage Sale at 1163 McIntosh Dr. SW, Sherrodsville (off Lodge Rd.), Oct. 4, 5 & 6, 9-4. (440cweb)

Garage Sale at 129 Wood Rd., Oct. 4, 8-2 and Oct. 5, 7-11. Collectibles, kitchen items, misc. (40cweb)

Garage Sale at 272 E. Main St., Oct. 4 & 5, 9-5. (40pweb)

Yard Sale at 318 2nd St. NW, Oct. 4 & 5, 9-4. Items new w/tags, HH, décor, cleaning products. (40pweb)

Multi-Family Sale at Lincoln Ave. near Main St., Oct. 3, 4 & 5, 9-5. (40pweb)

