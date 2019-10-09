Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Fall savings! Sectionals $599 at Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (41tfcweb)

Bookcases, lift-top cocktail tables, recliners, lamps, mattress sets by Ashley & Serta & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (41tfcweb)

Mattress Blow-Outs! Twin matts $99, queen matts $199. While supplies last. No rainchecks. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (41tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (41cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Rose Twp. 45 acres, $184,900. Located outside Dellroy on Clay Rd. by Atwood Lake. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 open & wooded acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. off SR 9 N. Other lots available. ALSO North Twp. NEW! 66 acres, $124,900. Off OH 151 E on Conotton Rd. (CR 25). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (41tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Regional grocery store hiring Meat Cutters. Send resume to: Grocery, c/o Free Press Standard, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (40,41cweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR house trailer in country setting, 15 miles east of Carrollton. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (40,41cweb)

Nice 2 BR apartment close to downtown w/all utilities furnished & off-street parking. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (41,42cweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment with heat, water & trash included. $575/month + electric. No pets. Call 330-627-7837. (41tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Remodeled 5 BR country home. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (37tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house at 251 4th St. SE & above-garage 2 BR apartment at 253 4th St. SE – Both have refrigerator & stove included. Both are $500/month w/ 1-year lease. No pets. Call 330-627-4398. (38tfcweb)

SERVICES

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Huge Yard Sale at 136 Ascot Rd. SE (other side of airport), Oct. 10, 11 & 12 and Oct. 17, 18 & 19, 9-4. Lots of misc. items, 275 gal. fuel oil tank, motorcycle lawn ornaments, ball cards, collectibles, tool boxes, carousel horses, KK’s, dishes. Looking for something? We could have it! (41,42cweb)

Baughman Estate Sale at 41 Canyon Rd. SW, Oct. 11, 12 & 13, 10-6. Sofa, recliner, stove, refrigerator, DR set, hutch, dressers, rope bed, small appliances, tables, chairs, table lamps, floor lamps, 16 place stonemare, glassware, silver, dishes, 178 thimble collection, many HH items, braided rugs, area rugs, decorations, collectibles, tools & many more items. The garage is overflowing – Come see! (41cweb)

Ascot Rd. Red Horse Barn Sale at 156 Ascot Rd., Oct. 11, 12 & 13, 9-5. Farmhouse décor, painted furniture, yard sale items, 10 cent, 25 cent & 50 cent tables. (41cweb)

Estate Garage Sale at 1163 McIntosh Dr. SW, Sherrodsville (off Lodge Rd.), Oct. 9, 10 & 11, 9-4. Furniture, collectible shoes & lots of misc. (41cweb)

Garage Sale at 380 Deerhaven Dr. SW, Oct. 11, 9-5 and Oct. 12 9-? HH, clothes & lots of misc. (41cweb)

Huge Garage Sale at 7108 Salineville Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, Oct. 16-20, 9-5 daily. Rain or shine. Go to Picked and Painted Primitives on Facebook for detailed listing. (41cweb)

