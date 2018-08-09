Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. 6-months old. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

Football’s Back Sale! Save on all recliners, power chairs, lift chairs, heater & vibrator recliners & more! Come look! Check ‘em out, we won’t bother ya! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (32tfcweb)

Back-to-School Bargains! Twin XL, queen sets $299, futons w/8” mattress $199, sofas $299 & more. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (32tfcweb)

England Furniture 1-Week Sale! Sofas from $599. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (32tfcweb)

Dinettes & TV stands on sale! All sold assembled too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (32tfcweb)

MISC. FOR SALE

Lift chair, bought new for $1100, 4 months old, sell for $400 OBO. Electric hospital bed, bought new for $2500, 3 months old, sell for $450 OBO. Recent death. Located in Augusta. Call 386-747-9807. (32pweb)

If you need hay, call 330-705-8864. 12 acres of hay by Denoon Lumber, Bergholz. (32pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 30 acres, $94,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $54,900. Outside Steubenville on Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (32tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Caregiver needed Thurs. – Mon., 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Competitive wages & benefits. Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton, 330-627-7647. (30-32cweb)

Looking for aide, STNA, independent contractor. Call Joe at 330-522-4089. Minerva area. (32pweb)

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Small 3 BR home in town, Carrollton. $500/month + deposit. Non-smoking. Call 330-324-7969. (32tfcweb)

1 BR apartment in town, Carrollton. $500/month + deposit. Non-smoking. All utilities paid. Also includes parking spot & trash pick-up. Call 330-324-7969. (32tfcweb)

3 BR, 1 ½ BA house w/2-car garage at 448 Lincoln Ave. NW. No pets. $750/month + utilities & references. Call 330-690-0002. (32tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment in town w/stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer included. You pay electric. Non-smoking. No pets. 1-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (24tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 288 2nd St. SW, Aug. 10, 10-5 and Aug. 11, 9-2. Child’s picnic table, TV stand, wardrobe, Farberware roaster, Keurig coffee pot, stadium seats, filing cabinet, IGA HO scale train set (brand new). Parking next door. (32cweb)

Yard Sale at 109 12th St. NW, Aug. 10, 11 & 12, 9-6. Rain dates, Aug. 17, 18 & 19. (32cweb)

Multi-Family Yard Sale at H & R Block, 111 E. Main St., Aug. 9, 10 & 11, 9-4. HH, baby stuff, lots of tools, lots of misc. Anything could show up! (32pweb)

One-Day Sale at 1155 Lincoln Ave., Aug. 11, 8-5. Shopsmith/many accessories, air tank, torch tank set/cart, dining set, end tables, chairs, holiday decorations & more. (32cweb)

Garage Sale at 1215 Andora Rd., Aug. 10 & 11, 9-5. Lots of girls clothes 0-2T, HH & misc. too. Most items $1 or less. (32cweb)

Church Basement Sale at Pleasant Hill UM Church, 3003 Scio Rd., Aug. 9, 10 & 11, 9-5. Men, women & children clothing, HH items, jewelry, toys, books & more. (32cweb)

Annual Garage Sale at 279 3rd St. NE, Aug. 9 & 10, 9-5. Boy’s clothes (youth medium to adult medium), all sizes girls clothes – all in excellent condition! Kids toys. (32cweb)

Garage Sale at 525 10th St. NW, Aug. 9 & 10. Piano, treadmill, toys & lots of misc. (32cweb)

Yard Sale at 690 Twp. Hwy. 267 (Red Dog Rd.), Amsterdam, Aug. 10, 11 & 12, 8-3. Baby boy clothes (NB-18 mos.), toys, stroller, high chair, car seat, swing, other baby items, HH goods & misc. (32cweb)

