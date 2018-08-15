Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. 6-months old. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

Football’s Back Sale! Save on all recliners, power chairs, lift chairs, heater & vibrator recliners & more! Come look! Check ‘em out, we won’t bother ya! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (33tfcweb)

Back-to-School Bargains! Twin XL, queen sets $299, futons w/8” mattress $199, sofas $299 & more. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (33tfcweb)

England Furniture 1-Week Sale! Sofas from $599. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (33tfcweb)

Dinettes & TV stands on sale! All sold assembled too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (33tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (33cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

Atwood Lake – Fully furnished 2 BR, 2 BA w/dock, boat, golf cart & more. $174,900. In Arrowhead. Call 614-557-2331. (33-35pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 30 acres, $94,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $54,900. Outside Steubenville on Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (32tfcweb)

Mobile Homes For Sale

Mobile Home with A/C & electric heat, located at Minor’s lot, 12th St., Carrollton. Leave message at 330-627-0697. (33,34pweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Cellular Tower Climbers needed building & upgrading tower sites. Experienced or inexperienced. Paid benefits. Call 330-205-4105. (33,34cweb)

The Village of Malvern is accepting applications for the Village Administrator position. Experience with Water & EPA regulations, grant writing, and previous administrator experience preferred. Please submit resumes to Village Hall, PO Box 384, Malvern, Ohio 44644. If you have any questions please contact Village Hall AT 330-863-1316. (33-36cweb)

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

WANTED TO RENT

Would like to rent a house or apartment in or around the Carrollton area. Please call Sam at 423-791-6215. (33pweb)

FOR RENT

Secluded lodge-style home, limited to 2 people, approx. 15 mi. south of Carrollton. $800/month + utilities & deposit. Call 330-205-5161. (33-36cweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment in town w/stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer included. You pay electric. Non-smoking. No pets. 1-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (24tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 2129 Canton Rd., Aug. 16, 17 & 18, 9-4. Clothing, HH, antiques, glassware, tools, jewelry, dorm table w/stools, 6 pc. wicker set, large fish pond & lots more. (33pweb)

Garage Sale at 967 Thomas Ave., Aug. 17, 9-6. Couch, hutch, table, vintage dining set, full size iron/brass bed, lawn roller, HH, misc. (33cweb)

