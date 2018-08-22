Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. 6-months old. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

Sea shells and dried sea life collection, $50. Call 330-863-0408. (34cweb)

——————-

Big Sale at Whispering Pines B&B on Atwood Lake. Antiques, furniture, bedroom set, HH, Pottsy flowers, generator, snowblower, chainsaw & pruner, unisaw, band saw, edge jointer, planer, lathe, platform sander, shaper, dust collector, Terramite backhoe T5C & much more! Call 330-735-2824. (34cweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Atwood Lake – Fully furnished 2 BR, 2 BA w/dock, boat, golf cart & more. $174,900. In Arrowhead. Call 614-557-2331. (33-35pweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: 12+ wooded acres, $43,900. Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) near Carrollton. CARROLL CO: 82+ wooded acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. (T.R. 220) near Waynesburg. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (34tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 30 acres, $94,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $54,900. Outside Steubenville on Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (34tfcweb)

——————

Mobile Homes For Sale

Mobile Home with A/C & electric heat, located at Minor’s lot, 12th St., Carrollton. Leave message at 330-627-0697. (33,34pweb)

——————-

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Cellular Tower Climbers needed building & upgrading tower sites. Experienced or inexperienced. Paid benefits. Call 330-205-4105. (33,34cweb)

——————-

The Village of Malvern is accepting applications for the Village Administrator position. Experience with Water & EPA regulations, grant writing, and previous administrator experience preferred. Please submit resumes to Village Hall, PO Box 384, Malvern, Ohio 44644. If you have any questions please contact Village Hall AT 330-863-1316. (33-36cweb)

——————-

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Very nice 2 BR, 1 BA house w/full basement, large LR, DR & kitchen. Located in Salineville. $475/month + deposit. No pets. Call 330-738-6881. (34cweb)

———————–

2 BR mobile home, private lot. Section 8 welcome. Call 330-312-1509. (34pweb)

———————–

Secluded lodge-style home, limited to 2 people, approx. 15 mi. south of Carrollton. $800/month + utilities & deposit. Call 330-205-5161. (33-36cweb)

——————-

2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Electric heat. Well water, sewer, trash & lawncare provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2434 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/first & last name & number or text 330-458-9714. (34tfcweb)

——————-

2 BR upstairs apartment in town w/stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer included. You pay electric. Non-smoking. No pets. 1-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (24tfcweb)

———————–

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

——————-

GARAGE SALES

1-Day Garage Sale at 260 McElroy Dr., Aug. 31, 9-3. TV, purses, clothing, bookshelf, furniture. (34pweb)

——————-

Multi-Family Moving Garage Sale at 104 N. McKinley St., Waynesburg, Aug. 24 & 25, 8:30-6. Misc. HH, furniture, antiques, women’s clothing, puzzles, jewelry, electronics & much more. (33cweb)

——————-

Tag Sale (this is not a garage sale) at 662 Courtview Dr. SW, Aug. 24, 9-4, Aug. 25, 12-4 and Aug. 26, 1-4. I have downsized & must sell furniture & accessories. (34cweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 1185 Brussel Rd., Aug. 24 & 25, 8-4. Antiques, tools, HH & lots of good stuff. (34cweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 1035 Countryside Dr. NW (behind Aultman building on Trump Rd.), Aug. 24, 9-3 and Aug. 25, 9-12. Clothing, shoes, Halloween, Christmas, small tables, shovels, BBQ grill (only used twice) & much more. (34cweb)

———————–

Garage Sale at 2295 Andora Rd. NE, Aug. 24, 9-4 and Aug. 25, 9-1. (34cweb)

——————-