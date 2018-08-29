Classified Ads

TRUCKS

1995 Chevy S10 4×4 for fixer-upper parts, $600 OBO. Call 330-738-3181. (35cweb)

———————–

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. 6-months old. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

———————–

Labor Day savings! Save on all recliners, mattress sets by Serta, Ashley dinettes, TV stands & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (35tfcweb)

———————–

Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, will be closed Friday Aug. 31 and re-open Wednesday, Sept. 3. Have a Happy & Safe Labor Day Weekend! (35tfcweb)

———————–

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (35cweb)

———————–

MISC. FOR SALE

Big Sale at Whispering Pines B&B on Atwood Lake. Antiques, furniture, bedroom set, HH, Pottsy flowers, generator, snowblower, chainsaw, unisaw, band saw, edge jointer, planer, lathe, platform sander, shaper, dust collector & much more! Call 330-735-2824. (35cweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Atwood Lake – Fully furnished 2 BR, 2 BA w/dock, boat, golf cart & more. $174,900. In Arrowhead. Call 614-557-2331. (33-35pweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: 12+ wooded acres, $43,900. Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) near Carrollton. CARROLL CO: 82+ wooded acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. (T.R. 220) near Waynesburg. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (34tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 30 acres, $94,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $54,900. Outside Steubenville on Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (34tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

The Village of Malvern is accepting applications for the Village Administrator position. Experience with Water & EPA regulations, grant writing, and previous administrator experience preferred. Please submit resumes to Village Hall, PO Box 384, Malvern, Ohio 44644. If you have any questions please contact Village Hall AT 330-863-1316. (33-36cweb)

——————-

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Secluded lodge-style home, limited to 2 people, approx. 15 mi. south of Carrollton. $800/month + utilities & deposit. Call 330-205-5161. (33-36cweb)

——————-

2 BR, 1 BA on private lot near Petersburg Landing Leesville Lake, Has washer/dryer, parking, and includes trash, water & sewer. Has new carpet, vinyl floors and washer & refrigerator last year. One-year lease. $450/month + deposit, electric & propane. Close to public hunting. Call 970-923-5234. (35,36pweb)

——————-

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 565 6th St. NW, Aug. 31 & Sept. 1, 9-5. (35cweb)

———————–

Multi-Family Yard Sale at 192 4th St. SE, Aug. 31, 9-4 & Sept. 1, 9-1. Clothes (girls NB – 6x & boys NB – 5), toys, maternity, HH, slate, appliances & building supplies. (35cweb)

———————–