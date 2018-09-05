Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. 6-months old. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

MISC. FOR SALE

Happy Jack Sardex: the greaseless, odorless way to treat mange. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.xom (36-39pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 82+ wooded acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. (T.R. 220) near Waynesburg. MONROE CO: 14+ wooded acres, $48,900. Additional land. Nalley Rd. near Woodsfield. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (36tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

The Village of Malvern is accepting applications for the Village Administrator position. Experience with Water & EPA regulations, grant writing, and previous administrator experience preferred. Please submit resumes to Village Hall, PO Box 384, Malvern, Ohio 44644. If you have any questions please contact Village Hall AT 330-863-1316. (33-36cweb)

Jomac LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and cranes, is seeking persons for the following position: Warehouse. Must have computer skills, inventory receiving, tow motor. Reply in person at 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH or email: email@jomacltd.com or call 330-627-7727. (36,27cweb)

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Secluded lodge-style home, limited to 2 people, approx. 15 mi. south of Carrollton. $800/month + utilities & deposit. Call 330-205-5161. (33-36cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA on private lot near Petersburg Landing Leesville Lake, Has washer/dryer, parking, and includes trash, water & sewer. Has new carpet, vinyl floors and washer & refrigerator last year. One-year lease. $450/month + deposit, electric & propane. Close to public hunting. Call 970-923-5234. (35,36pweb)

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 210 Wayne Ave. (off Fisherman Rd.), Sept. 6, 7 & 8. (36cweb)

Garage Sale at 183 Avalon Rd. NW, Sept. 8 & 9. (36pweb)

Countryside Estates Condo Association Neighborhood Garage Sale at Countryside Drive off Trump Road (behind Ponderosa), Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 & 8, 9-4. Signs posted. Lots of items for sale. (36pweb)

Carrollton Twice Around For Kids Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., Sept. 14, 9-5 and Sept. 15, 9-3. Most items ½ off on Saturday. Over 50 area moms selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sizes NB-20, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & much more. If you’re interested in selling call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (36,37cweb)

