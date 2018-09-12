Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Antique 2-door china cabinet, glider rocker w/ottoman, large Lazyboy recliner, sofa, cedar chest, chest of drawers, wrought iron white kitchen étagère, wrought iron candlestick lamp & much primitive country décor. Call 330-735-1149. (37cweb)

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. Bought in July, 2018. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (37cweb)

MISC. FOR SALE

Happy Jack Sardex: the greaseless, odorless way to treat mange. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.xom (36-39pweb)

REAL ESTATE

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 22 acres, $54,900. Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (37tfcweb)

EQUIPMENT

42” zero turn Husqvarna, like new, $2000; 4-cylinder Wisconsin baler motor, runs excellent, $1800; utility trailer, tandem axle, $900; 2010 Suzuki 9.9 boat motor w/controls & long shaft, $2200. Call 330-440-9133. (37,38pweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Jomac LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and cranes, is seeking persons for the following position: Warehouse. Must have computer skills, inventory receiving, tow motor. Reply in person at 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH or email: email@jomacltd.com or call 330-627-7727. (36,37cweb)

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Carrollton Twice Around For Kids Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., Sept. 14, 9-5 and Sept. 15, 9-3. Most items ½ off on Saturday. Over 50 area moms selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sizes NB-20, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & much more. If you’re interested in selling call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (36,37cweb)

Garage Sale at 761 Windamere Dr. SW, Sept. 14, 9-5 and Sept. 15, 9-1. Computer desk w/chair, 2 twin beds, small dresser w/mirror, end tables, brass lamps, stackable metal frame cloth chairs, TV stand, Longaberger baskets, assorted clothing including prom & homecoming dresses, lots of misc. HH & decorations. (37cweb)

Garage Sale at 1035 Countryside Dr. NW (behind Aultman Medical Ctr.), Sept. 14, 9-3 and Sept. 15, 9-2. Holiday decorations, women’s clothing, shelving, displays, misc. hardware. (37cweb)

HUGE Multi-Family Garage Sale at 1495 Antigua Rd. SW, Sept. 14, 9-6 and Sept. 15, 9-4. Something for EVERYONE! (37cweb)

