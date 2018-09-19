Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Whirlpool washer, E.C. $100; Envirotech self-heating pellet stove w/blower, $200; Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerator w/ice, $275; Magic Chef stove, $200. Call after 5 p.m., 330-488-7653. (38cweb)

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. Bought in July, 2018. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Gordon’s Furniture late summer clearance! Save on all Serta & Ashley mattress sets, all recliners, power & lifts, sofas, TV stands, dinettes & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (38tfcweb)

6-months same as cash this week only! Your good credit approved through Synchrony Financial, $599 minimum. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (38tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Happy Jack Sardex: the greaseless, odorless way to treat mange. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.xom (36-39pweb)

ANIMALS

Beautiful roosters! Cochin, Isbar, Polish – Many colors! Call 330-739-5054. (38pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 4 tracts, 12 to 30 acres, priced from $43,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66) near Carrollton. MONROE CO: 22 wooded acres, $79,900. Merrill Ridge Rd. (C.R. 105) near Marr. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (38tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 22 acres, $54,900. Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (38tfcweb)

EQUIPMENT

42” zero turn Husqvarna, like new, $2000; 4-cylinder Wisconsin baler motor, runs excellent, $1800; utility trailer, tandem axle, $900; 2010 Suzuki 9.9 boat motor w/controls & long shaft, $2200. Call 330-440-9133. (37,38pweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Jomac LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and hydraulic cranes, is seeking a person with aluminum TIG and fabrication skills. Must be able to read drawings and work independently. Also, Painter Helper for truck bodies and cranes and associated equipment. Reply in person at 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH or email: email@jomacltd.com or call 330-627-7727. (38cweb)

NOW HIRING! Hilltop Learning Center in Malvern, Ohio is seeking Full-time Teaching Assistant. Applicants must have HS diploma or GED. For more info. contact Patsy Theodore at 330-863-0444 Mon. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (38cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home in country setting w/storage building & nice lawn, available Oct. 1st. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (38,39cweb)

3 BR mobile home, 1 mile out of Carrollton, available Oct. 1st. Call 330-627-0724. (38,39cweb)

GARAGE SALES

HUGE Multi-Family Garage Sale at 1495 Antigua Rd. SW, Sept. 21, 9-6 and Sept. 22, 9-4, rain or shine. Almost everything will be half-priced. (38cweb)

Garage Sale at 719 Cherry St., Malvern, Sept. 21, 9-6 and Sept. 22, 8-1. Furniture, table saw, snow blower, exercise bike. (38cweb)

