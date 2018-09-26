Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. Bought in July, 2018. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (39cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Happy Jack Sardex: the greaseless, odorless way to treat mange. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.xom (36-39pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

HARRISON CO: 96 wooded acres, $399,900. Cadiz Jewett Rd. (S.R. 9). Additional lots. NOBLE CO: 159 wooded acres, cabin, $339,900. Harron’s Ridge Rd. (T.R. 292). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (39tfcweb)

Mobile Homes For Sale

Mobile home with A/C & electric heat, located at Minor’s lot, 12th St., Carrollton. Leave message at 330-627-0697. (39,40pweb)

EQUIPMENT

Meat cutting equipment for sale – Call 330-738-3318. (39,40pweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home in country setting w/storage building & nice lawn, available Oct. 1st. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (38,39cweb)

3 BR, 2 BA mobile home w/kitchen appliances & storage shed, 1 mile out of Carrollton. Non-smoking. No inside pets. Call 330-627-0724. (39cweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR, 1 BA 2nd floor apartment w/hardwood floors throughout, refrigerator, stove & window A/C furnished, coin laundry on-site. Non-smoking. No pets. Security deposit & references required. Call Glenn, 330-933-1914. (39cweb)

For rent or for sale: 3 to 4 BR house w/fenced-in backyard at 238 Garfield Ave. NW. Call 330-324-0771. (39,40cweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 8130 April Rd., Salineville (former Yoder’s Bargain Barrel; follow signs f/Mechanicstown), Sept. 27, 9-6 and Sept. 28 & 29, 9-3. Hope chest, tables, roll-top desk, Tupperware, rugs, home décor, books, Makita drill, tools, compound bow, rowboat, sports jersey & autographed sports cards, misc. (39cweb)

Garage Sale at 719 Cherry St., Malvern, Sept. 28, 9-6 and Sept. 29, 8-1. (39ncweb)

