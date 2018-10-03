Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Fall savings deals! All Serta mattress sets, Perfect Sleeper, adjustable beds, bedrooms & extra chests! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (40tfcweb)

———————–

TV stand sale! Over 75 in stock, assembled & ready to go! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (40tfcweb)

———————–

Chair deals! Recliners, swivels, gliders, power, lift chairs & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (40tfcweb)

———————–

Free financing! 6 months same as cash. $599 minimum, through Synchrony Financial. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (40tfcweb)

———————–

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

———————–

MISC. FOR SALE

55 gallon plastic or steel barrels, $5/each. Call 740-768-2809. (40cweb)

———————–

ANIMALS

Australorp Laying Hens – Call after 8 p.m., 330-739-5054. (40pweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Off Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) on Torch Rd. just outside Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 22 acres, hunting ground, $54,900. Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51) just outside Steubenville. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (40tfcweb)

——————

MOBILE HOMES FOR SALE

Mobile home with A/C & electric heat, located at Minor’s lot, 12th St., Carrollton. Leave message at 330-627-0697. (39,40pweb)

———————–

EQUIPMENT

Meat cutting equipment for sale – Call 330-738-3318. (39,40pweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Substitute Classroom Aide wanted at Carroll Hills School. Must have a high school diploma. $9.57 per hour. Please apply at Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities Office, 540 High St. NW, Carrollton. (40pweb)

——————-

Substitute Teacher wanted at Carroll Hills School. Must have a Bachelor’s Degree and possess a sub certificate from ODE, experience in Special Education preferred. $15 per hour. Please apply at Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities Office, 540 High St. NW, Carrollton. (40pweb)

——————-

RECEPTIONIST: Dental office looking for mature individual with good people skills and computer experience. Four days a week. Send resume to: RECEPTIONIST, PO Box 520, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. (40,41cweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

——————-

For rent or for sale: 3 to 4 BR house w/fenced-in backyard at 238 Garfield Ave. NW. Call 330-324-0771. (39,40cweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Tag & Garage Sale at 5207 Avalon Rd. NW, Oct. 6 & 13 at 7 a.m. Some large items will be sold by silent bid: 2 dining room table sets, living room sofa, 2 D.R. Kincaid chairs, glass-top sofa table with 2 matching end tables, RCA 32” color TV, oak TV cabinet, Husqvarna Victoria sewing machine, A.R.E. red truck lid, antique sewing machine, jewelry, plus more. Princess House items, holiday decorations, clothing, HH items, wedding dress & formals, leather jackets, vintage stem/glassware, push mower, antique player piano & some free stuff! (40,41cweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 200 Steubenville Rd. SE, Oct. 4, 5 & 6, 8-5:30. Holiday and home décor, books, clothing, misc. items. (40cweb)

——————-

Yard Sale at 1880 Arrow Rd. NW, Oct. 6 & 7, 9-5. Christmas decorations. (40cweb)

———————–

Huge Garage Sale at 1069 Avalon Rd. NW, Dellroy, Oct. 5 & 6, 9-6. Tons of name brand clothing! Boys size 7 up to men’s Large, women’s Small, home décor & so much more. (40cweb)

———————–