Classified Ads

AUTOS FOR SALE

1960 Corvair engine: Opposed 80 hp, 6 cylinder, doesn’t run, $300. Dellroy. Call 330-735-2154. (42cweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

5 pc. bedroom suit: All dark wood, Stanley name-brand, queen size bed, very nice! $350. Dellroy. Call 330-735-2154. (42cweb)

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Oil furnace, lightly used. Call 330-806-0145. (41,42cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

Lee Twp. Panama Rd. 53 acres w/minerals, $249,000. Call 614-284-9933. (41,42pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Off Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) on Torch Rd. just outside Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, 8-acre well pad, $134,900. On T.R. 283 just outside Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (42tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 56+ wooded acres, $154,900. Off C.R. 27 on Torch Rd. HARRISON CO: 6+ wooded acres, $32,900 or 84 acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. (C.R. 17). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (42tfcweb)

EQUIPMENT

Two 14-inch Poulan chainsaws (1 gas, 1 electric), axe, maul, sledge hammer, wedges and handsaw – $48 for all. Call 330-863-8720. (42cweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

RECEPTIONIST: Dental office looking for mature individual with good people skills and computer experience. Four days a week. Send resume to: RECEPTIONIST, PO Box 520, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. (42cweb)

We are currently seeking a full-time employee who is experienced in drywall replacement, painting, installation of kitchens & bathrooms and any other home repairs needed. Must have a clean driver’s license. If interested, please call 330-324-2460. (42,43cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home w/storage building & nice yard in a country setting. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-2368. (41,42cweb)

3 BR, 1 BA home w/1-car attached garage on a double lot. Non-smoking. No pets. Application & references required. $700/month + utilities & deposit. Available November. Call 330-806-6406. (42ncweb)

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References and deposit required. $750/month. Call 330-895-2168. (42cweb)

Small 1 BR apartment in downtown Carrollton w/water & trash included. $450/month + deposit. Call 330-627-4037 after 3 p.m. (42cweb)

3 BR, 1 ½ BA totally remodeled mobile home. All electric. For more info. please call 330-324-2268 or 330-324-3682. (42,43cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 173 Willow Rd. SE (by Carrollton Airport), Oct. 20 & 21, rain or shine. All kinds of new things! (42cweb)

4-Family Garage Sale at 943 Thomas Ave. NW, Oct. 18 & 19, 10-4. Lots of stuff! (42pweb)

