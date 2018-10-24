Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Bedroom set closeouts! Dresser, mirror, chest & bed – $599, $699, $799 & $899! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (43tfcweb)

Mattress deals! Save on all Serta, Symbol & Ashley Sleep! Queen sets from $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook!(43tfcweb)

Fall sale specials! Save on all England, Catnapper sofas, recliners, TV stands, dinettes & more! Free financing! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (43tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (43cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

HARRISON CO: 84 wooded acres, $334,900 or 6+ acres, $32,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. (C.R. 17). NOBLE CO: 15 wooded acres, hunting cabin, $44,900. St. John Rd. (C.R. 34). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (43tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

We are currently seeking a full-time employee who is experienced in drywall replacement, painting, installation of kitchens & bathrooms and any other home repairs needed. Must have a clean driver’s license. If interested, please call 330-324-2460. (42,43cweb)

OFFICE POSITION: Looking for a PART-TIME RECEPTIONIST for a fast-paced office position. Must be energetic with great people skills. Must have general office skills with computer knowledge. Contact Carrollton Chiropractic Center at 330-627-7611 or email resume to: carrollchiro1@gmail.com. (43-46cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

One full-time Preschool Intervention Specialist position is available at Carroll Hills School located at 2167 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton. The position requires the individual to possess one of the following (in accordance with rule 3301-24-05 of the Administrative Code): (a) A valid intervention specialist license or education of the handicapped certificate with an endorsement in pre-kindergarten special needs or early education of the handicapped; (b) A valid pre-kindergarten certificate or endorsement or an early childhood license with an endorsement in pre-kindergarten special needs or early education of the handicapped; or (c) A valid early childhood intervention specialist license. Please submit resume and cover letter by Nov. 2, 2018 to: CCBDD, Attn: Amy Swaim, PO Box 429, Carrollton, OH 44615. (43cweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

3 BR, 1 ½ BA totally remodeled mobile home. All electric. For more info. please call 330-324-2268 or 330-324-3682. (42,43cweb)

1 BR, possibly 2 BR apartment, furnished or unfurnished. Call for info. 330-868-0236 or 330-327-7158. (43cweb)

Minerva: 2-story, 2 BR, 2 BA home w/all appliances including washer & dryer, storage shed, $650/month. Deposit & references required. Call 330-205-6605. (43cweb)

Small 1 BR apartment in downtown Carrollton w/water & trash included. $450/month + deposit. Call 330-627-4037 after 3 p.m. (43cweb)

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References and deposit required. $750/month. Call 330-895-2168. (43cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

