Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Bedroom set closeouts! Dresser, mirror, chest & bed – $599, $699, $799 & $899! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

Mattress deals! Save on all Serta, Symbol & Ashley Sleep! Queen sets from $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook!(44tfcweb)

Fall sale specials! Save on all England, Catnapper sofas, recliners, TV stands, dinettes & more! Free financing! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

Chair sale! All the brands! ORT, Jackson, Catnapper, Ashley, Best Chair & more!

Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

Mattress & box blowout! Save on Ashley Sleep, Serta Perfect Sleeper, Symbol & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

Sofas $339, $399; sectionals from $699. Great, honest deals. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

TV stands, all on sale! Sold assembled too! Large in-stock selection. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Off Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) on Torch Rd. just outside of Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, 8-acre well pad, $134,900. On T.R. 283 just outside Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (44tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

OFFICE POSITION: Looking for a PART-TIME RECEPTIONIST for a fast-paced office position. Must be energetic with great people skills. Must have general office skills with computer knowledge. Contact Carrollton Chiropractic Center at 330-627-7611 or email resume to: carrollchiro1@gmail.com. (43-46cweb)

Now hiring Class B CDL Drivers full & part-time. Also Mechanic wanted. Call Diversified Concrete, 330-627-1100. (44-47cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References and deposit required. $750/month. Call 330-895-2168. (44cweb)

1 BR, possibly 2 BR apartment, furnished or unfurnished. Call for info. 330-868-0236 or 330-327-7158. (44cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes heat & water, $435/month. Security deposit required. Call Donna, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

