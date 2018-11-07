Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Chair sale! All the brands! ORT, Jackson, Catnapper, Ashley, Best Chair & more!

Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (45tfcweb)

Mattress & box blowout! Save on Ashley Sleep, Serta Perfect Sleeper, Symbol & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (45tfcweb)

Sofas $339, $399; sectionals from $699. Great, honest deals. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (45tfcweb)

TV stands, all on sale! Sold assembled too! Large in-stock selection. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (45tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (45cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Bronco woodburner for sale, call 330-627-1793. (45,46cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Off Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) on Torch Rd. just outside of Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, 8-acre well pad, $134,900. On T.R. 283 just outside Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (44tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Remington 1100 shotgun. Call 330-575-4928. (45,46cweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

RETAIL STORE MANAGERS/TRAINEES: Discount Drug Mart, a leading retail chain in Ohio for almost 50 years with over 75 locations in Ohio, is in search of manager trainees in the Carrollton area. We are looking for energetic and self-motivated team players. Qualified candidates will have prior retail experience along with retail management career goals. We offer a competitive starting salary based upon experience and education. In addition, we have an excellent benefits package which includes medical, dental, disability, life insurance, 401k and Employee Stock Ownership Program. Please email resume to: Lcroft@discount-drugmart.com. Discount Drug Mart is a drug-free workplace. (45cweb)

NOW HIRING: Hilltop Learning Center has an immediate need for CHILDCARE WORKERS who have achieved their CDA certificate or associates degree in ECE or are in the process of obtaining one of these credentials. Please contact the director, Patsy, at 330-863-0444. (45cweb)

Jomac LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and hydraulic cranes, is seeking a person with aluminum or steel welding (TIG or MIG) and fabrication skills. Must be able to read drawings and work independently. Also have a general labor position. Hourly wage, insurance, retirement & other benefits. Please reply to Jomac LTD, 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615 or email: email@jomacltd.com. (45cweb)

Nice’s Services now hiring group home weekend staff, providing services to ladies in the Waynesburg area. Call 330-546-5820. (45-47cweb)

OFFICE POSITION: Looking for a PART-TIME RECEPTIONIST for a fast-paced office position. Must be energetic with great people skills. Must have general office skills with computer knowledge. Contact Carrollton Chiropractic Center at 330-627-7611 or email resume to: carrollchiro1@gmail.com. (43-46cweb)

Now hiring Class B CDL Drivers full & part-time. Also Mechanic wanted. Call Diversified Concrete, 330-627-1100. (44-47cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Carrollton – Furnished apartment. Cable, internet, trash pick-up & all utilities included. Call or text 330-418-3784. (45cweb)

3 BR, 1 ½ BA totally remodeled mobile home w/added-on LR & WA/DR hook-ups. All electric (must go in tenant’s name). Non-smoking. No pets. First month rent, deposit & references required. Please call 330-324-3682 or 330-324-2268. (45,46cweb)

2 BR home close to downtown w/nice lawn & full basement. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (45,46cweb)

2 BR, 2 BA home in country setting close to town w/storage shed & large lawn. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (45,46cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes heat & water, $435/month. Security deposit required. Call Donna, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

LOST AND FOUND

FOUND: Dog in Mechanicstown area. Call 330-738-4600. (45cweb)

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 4030 Andora Rd. NE, Nov. 8, 9 & 10. Twin car bed for boys, 4 pc. queen bedroom set, new queen log bed frame, oak china cabinet, table & 4 chairs, Precious Moments collection, home décor, clothes & toys. (45pweb)

