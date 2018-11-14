Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Pre-Black Friday deals all over! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (46tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Bronco woodburner for sale, call 330-627-1793. (45,46cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

HARRISON CO: 84 wooded acres, $334,900 or 6+ acres, $32,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. (C.R. 17). NOBLE CO: 129 wooded acres, elevated deer blind, $354,900. S.R. 78 near Caldwell. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (46tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Remington 1100 shotgun. Call 330-575-4928. (45,46cweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

OFFICE POSITION: Looking for a PART-TIME RECEPTIONIST for a fast-paced office position. Must be energetic with great people skills. Must have general office skills with computer knowledge. Contact Carrollton Chiropractic Center at 330-627-7611 or email resume to: carrollchiro1@gmail.com. (43-46cweb)

Now hiring Class B CDL Drivers full & part-time. Also Mechanic wanted. Call Diversified Concrete, 330-627-1100. (44-47cweb)

Nice’s Services now hiring group home weekend staff, providing services to ladies in the Waynesburg area. Call 330-546-5820. (45-47cweb)

RN or LPN needed for part-time position to help patient at home with dialysis. We will pay the right person to take the training class and to assist the patient at home for three hours per day, 5 days a week. For more information call 330-863-1185. (46,47cweb)

RECEPTIONIST: Dental office looking for mature individual with good people skills and computer experience, 4 days per week. Send resume to: RECEPTIONIST, PO Box 520, Carrollton, OH 44615. (46,47cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

3 BR, 1 ½ BA totally remodeled mobile home w/added-on LR & WA/DR hook-ups. All electric (must go in tenant’s name). Non-smoking. No pets. First month rent, deposit & references required. Please call 330-324-3682 or 330-324-2268. (45,46cweb)

1 BR apartment downtown with water & trash included, $450/month + deposit. Call 330-627-4037 after 3 p.m. (46cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Large shed w/electric. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes heat & water, $435/month. Security deposit required. Call Donna, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

