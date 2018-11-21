Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (47cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

53 acres farmland/woods with oil & gas royalties for 3 well legs; Snoddy 1H & 5H and White 5H. Panama Rd., Section 17. Asking $240,000. Call 614-284-9933. (47,48pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27 acres, $84,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 11 acres, $27,900. Just outside Steubenville on Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (47tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Wooded 12 acres, $43,900 or 17 acres, $56,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). ALSO: Wooded 82 acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (47tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Now hiring Class B CDL Drivers full & part-time. Also Mechanic wanted. Call Diversified Concrete, 330-627-1100. (44-47cweb)

Nice’s Services now hiring group home weekend staff, providing services to ladies in the Waynesburg area. Call 330-546-5820. (45-47cweb)

RN or LPN needed for part-time position to help patient at home with dialysis. We will pay the right person to take the training class and to assist the patient at home for three hours per day, 5 days a week. For more information call 330-863-1185. (46,47cweb)

RECEPTIONIST: Dental office looking for mature individual with good people skills and computer experience, 4 days per week. Send resume to: RECEPTIONIST, PO Box 520, Carrollton, OH 44615. (46,47cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 2 BA home in country setting close to town with deck, storage building & nice lawn. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (47,48cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Large shed w/electric. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes heat & water, $435/month. Security deposit required. Call Donna, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

