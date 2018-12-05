Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Holiday deals all over! Check us out! Recliners w/heat & power, TV stands w/fireplace, queen sets $299, 5 pc. dinettes $299! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (49tfcweb)

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (49cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, hunting, $364,900. Outside Malvern on Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). Lee Twp. 38 acres, hunting, $119,900. Off Chase Rd. (C.R. 66) on Bay Rd. (C.R. 27). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (48tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Full and Part-time Maintenance persons needed for apartment complexes in Malvern and Minerva. Must be knowledgeable in basic electric and plumbing, painting, cleaning and readying units for occupancy. Please call 740-942-8885. (48,49cweb)

The Village of Carrollton is accepting applications for the position of FULL-TIME PATROLMAN with the Carrollton Village Police Department. Successful applicants must have current OPOTA Certification, possess a valid Ohio driver’s license, and have the ability to successfully pass a drug screen and criminal background check. Applications are available either on the village website or may be picked up at the City Building located at 80 Second St. SW during the hours of 7:30 a.m. thru 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday. The starting wage for this position is $17.00 per hour and all applications must be received at the City Building no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018. (49,50cweb)

Position opening for Community Relations/Special Projects Coordinator. Applications will be accepted Dec. 3 thru Dec. 13, 2018. Qualifications: High school degree or equivalent, journalism, marketing or related field preferred. Five (5) years of related experience in public relations, staff training, marketing, grant development or volunteer coordinating. Resume to be submitted to: aswaim@carrollhills.com or Carroll County Board of DD, PO Box 429, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Attn: Amy Swaim, Executive Secretary. (49,50cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 2 BA home in country setting close to town with deck, storage building & nice lawn. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (47-49cweb)

Furnished apartment in Carrollton w/all utilities, cable, internet & trash provided. Call or text 330-418-3784. (49cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Large shed w/electric. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes heat & water, $435/month. Security deposit required. Call Donna, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

