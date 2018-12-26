Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

Kids battery-powered electric VW bug, in good condition. Fits up to 6 yrs. old. Red, forward/reverse gears, MP3 player built-in. Nice shape! $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (52cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: 82 wooded acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. MONROE CO: 32+ wooded acres, $114,900. Merrill Ridge Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (52tfcweb)

——————

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, hunting, $364,900. Outside Malvern on Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). ALSO: Lee Twp. 38 acres hunting, $119,900. Off Chase Rd. (C.R. 66) on Bay Rd. (C.R. 27). Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (52tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Part-time work available at FFA Camp starting immediately. Call 330-627-2208 for more information. (52,01cweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

40 x 60 garage for storage located 1.5 miles NW out of Carrollton toward Dellroy. $350/month + electric. Call 330-418-0518. (51,52pweb)

———————–

Dellroy – 2 BR mobile home. Call 330-735-2362. (52tfcweb)

——————

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

——————-

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Large shed w/electric. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (45tfcweb)

——————-

Downtown Carrollton upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes heat & water, $435/month. Security deposit required. Call Donna, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

———————–