Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Tax time savings! Floor sample sofas $399; Ashley bedrooms $799; wood dinettes $399; recliners $299 – power, heater, vibrator – sectionals & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (04tfcweb)

Ashley sectionals $799; England sectionals $1599; Catnapper sectionals $1299 & up. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (04tfcweb)

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. Located in Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Kids battery-powered electric VW bug, in good condition. Fits up to 6 yrs. old. Red, forward/reverse gears, buit-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (01cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, hunting, $364,900. Outside Malvern on Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (04tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 5 lots to choose from, 12 to 38 acres, mostly wooded, starting at $43,900. Chase Rd./Bay Rd., Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: 59.8 acres, $134,900. Twp. 283, Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (04tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Senior citizen needing home chores done (laundry, light cooking, errands, etc.) TEXT ONLY to Chris Mitchell, 330-206-6100. (03,04pweb)

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATOR/LABORER – The Village of Minerva, Stark County, Ohio is accepting applications for a full-time Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator/Laborer. The position reports to and is under direction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Operational Superintendent. General duties include assisting in the operation of the Village Wastewater Treatment Plant, including assisting the performance of regular and unscheduled maintenance and repairs on all plant equipment and machinery maintenance of all and repairs to pump stations and sewer distribution lines; Conduct weekend checks at the treatment plant on a rotating basis, perform necessary aspects of sampling, monitoring and lab testing to maintain compliance with federal, state and local regulations governing wastewater treatment; Perform out duties as may be assigned by the wastewater operational superintendent. Desired minimum qualifications include graduation from high school or GED equivalent, CDL licensure, demonstrated mechanical maintenance skills, Class I wastewater operational license preferred (or ability to obtain said licensure within two years of hire date as a condition of employment), experience working within wastewater operations or public utilities a plus. Interested applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest and three references to: David Harp, Village Manager; Village of Minerva, 209 North Market St., Minerva, OH 44657 or electronically to: dharp@ci.minerva.oh.us. Application deadline is February 15 , 2019. Minerva is an Equal Opportunity Employer. (04,05cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (04tfcweb)

——————-

Carrollton 1 BR apartment. Includes stove, refrigerator, patio area & large yard. This unit has never been lived in. $400/month + utilities. Call 330-627-3158. (03tfcweb)

Dellroy – 2 BR mobile home. Call 330-735-2362. (52tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes heat & water, $435/month. Security deposit required. Call Donna, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

SERVICES

Will do house cleaning! Call Troyer’s, 330-738-2084. (02-05pweb)

