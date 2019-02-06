Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. Located in Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Kids battery-powered electric VW bug, in good condition. Fits up to 6 yrs. old. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (06cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

MONROE CO: 18+ wooded acres, $33,900. Moore Ridge Rd., Woodsfield. NOBLE CO: 20.5 acres with deer blind, $69,900. Cowgill Rd. near Caldwell. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (06tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Carroll/Harrison SWCD is hiring shared Full-Time Watershed Specialist Position. Associate Degree in Environmental Sciences, Water Resources or Related Natural Resource management field required. Send resume to: kim.vance@carrollswcd.org and for a complete job description. Application deadline is Feb. 18 at noon. (05,06cweb)

McCook area USBC is accepting applications for the Association Manager position. Position application & job description can be obtained from the website: mccookareausbc.org. All questions to be directed to Mikey Carpenter, 330-608-8738. (06cweb)

Senior care needed. In-home light cooking, cleaning & errands. $19/hourly. Please text 330-206-6100. (06,07cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

NOTICES

Carrollton Class of 1954 to hold a reunion June 15 at 1 p.m. at Carrollton Ponderosa and a breakfast June 16 at 9 a.m. at Ponderosa. Anyone knowing current addresses for the following individuals please contact Vickie Nign at 330-627-4734 or Bill Campbell at 330-627-5099; Pat Gottsman-Ramsey, last known address of Salesburg, NC and/or Pat Staley-Osburn, last known address of Ila, GA. (06cweb)

Use Happy Jack Liquivict 2x monthly to treat and prevent hook and round worms without a prescription. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (05-07pweb)

GARAGE SALES

Estate Sale at 512 Queen St., Minerva, Feb. 8 & 9, 8-4. Sale is entire contents of home. Everything must go! Furniture, tools, jewelry & more. Priced to sell! (06cweb)

