Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

President’s Day specials! Save on Ashley sofas $399, power recliners $399, dinettes from $299. Mattress sets priced to move! Queen set $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (07tfcweb)

———————–

Chair specials! Over 95 recliners from $298. Power $398, heat/vibration $399, lifts too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (07tfcweb)

———————–

Bedroom sets from $599, $699, $799 and $899. Solid oak Amish crafted sets for Gordon’s also here. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (07tfcweb)

———————–

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. Located in Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

———————–

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (07cweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

Kids battery-powered electric VW bug, in good condition. Fits up to 6 yrs. old. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (06cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, hunting, $364,900. Outside Carrollton on Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). Lee Twp. 17+ acres, hunting, $56,900. Outside Carrollton on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (07tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Senior care needed. In-home light cooking, cleaning & errands. $19/hourly. Please text 330-206-6100. (06,07cweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

——————-

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

——————-

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

——————-

NOTICES

Use Happy Jack Liquivict 2x monthly to treat and prevent hook and round worms without a prescription. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (05-07pweb)

———————–