Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

President’s Day specials! Save on Ashley sofas $399, power recliners $399, dinettes from $299. Mattress sets priced to move! Queen set $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (08tfcweb)

———————–

Chair specials! Over 95 recliners from $298. Power $398, heat/vibration $399, lifts too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (08tfcweb)

———————–

Bedroom sets from $599, $699, $799 and $899. Solid oak Amish crafted sets for Gordon’s also here. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (08tfcweb)

———————–

Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. Located in Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

Kids battery-powered electric VW bug, in good condition. Fits up to 6 yrs. old. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (06cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

MONROE CO: 18+ wooded acres, $33,900. Moore Ridge Rd., Woodsfield. NOBLE CO: 20.5 acres with deer blind, $69,900. Cowgill Rd. near Caldwell. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (08tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Local contractor seeking a painter. Some experience preferred but not necessary. Will train the right person. Pay is negotiable. Call Dave Crim at 330-738-5602. (08,09cweb)

———————–

Our Carroll County Domestic Violence Shelter seeks part-time Victim Advocates to work evenings and weekends. The ideal candidate will be willing to supervise client’s activities in addition to crisis intervention, being available to clients when they need someone to talk to, and must be sensitive yet observant in order to log pertinent information for use by other staff including counselors. Our domestic violence shelter provides emergency, safe shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence. Application and full job description can be found at ohioguidestone.org. (08tfcweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

2 BR upstairs apartment downtown w/stove & refrigerator furnished. All electric. $425/month + electric & deposit. No pets. Call 330-933-9561. (08cweb)

———————–

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

——————-

2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. New furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Nice covered porch. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (42tfcweb)

——————-

2434 Melody Lane, Carrollton. All electric mobile home in country setting 5 minutes from town. 2 BR, 1 BA w/new furnace. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. Large deck. $500/month + $500 deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 North. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (08tfcweb)

——————-