Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Tax deals all over! All bedroom, mattress sets, Ashley sofas & recliners! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (11tfcweb)

PRICE REDUCED! Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, was asking $500, reduced to $400 for both. Located in Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (11cweb)

Misc. For Sale

25 x 30 garage for sale. Has 2 overhead doors, a man door, and a 16 x 18 lean-to that fits 2 more cars. Sell for $2500. Must remove from property. Located in Niles, Ohio. Call 330-717-7976. (11-14pweb)

Kids battery-powered electric VW bug, in good condition. Fits up to 6 yrs. old. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (09cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, hunting, $364,900. Outside Carrollton on Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). ALSO: Lee Twp. 27 acres, hunting, $84,900. Outside Carrollton on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66) BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (10tfcweb)

BELMONT CO: 11+ acres, $27,900. Shephards Hill Rd. JEFFERSON CO: 59.8 acres, $134,900. Twp. Rd. 283 near Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (10tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

Taking bids to tear down a 72 x 50 pole building in Dellroy area. Call 330-735-2278. (11pweb)

WANTED TO BUY: Old Shamrock wood stove. Call 330-627-5260. (09-11cweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Regional grocery store is looking for managers, assistant managers, meat, bakery, deli & pharmacist. Send resume to: Regional Grocery Store, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (12cweb)

Our Carroll County Domestic Violence Shelter seeks part-time Victim Advocates to work evenings and weekends. The ideal candidate will be willing to supervise client’s activities in addition to crisis intervention, being available to clients when they need someone to talk to, and must be sensitive yet observant in order to log pertinent information for use by other staff including counselors. Our domestic violence shelter provides emergency, safe shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence. Application and full job description can be found at ohioguidestone.org. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Malvern Manor, 709 Malvern Manor Drive, Malvern, Ohio 44644. 1 & 2 BR apartments. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Rental assistance may be available. Call Lisa, 330-863-0254 or TDD 800-750-0750. Equal Housing Opportunity. Handicap Accessible. This institution is an Equal Opportunity Provider. (11,12cweb)

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home w/deck, shed, lake privileges & nice lawn. Country setting, close to town. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (11,12cweb)

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

SERVICES

Amish woman will do in-home elderly care. Call 330-439-8959. (11,12cweb)

YARD MOWING – Retiree looking for lawns to mow and yard clean up. Some handyman projects also. Fair prices. Call Ron, 480-236-5167. (11tfcweb)

