Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

March Madness Sale! Save on all Serta mattress sets, Ashley bedroom & livingroom, dinettes & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (12tfcweb)

———————–

PRICE REDUCED! Dark gray cloth sofa & love seat, like new, used less than 6 mos. Very good shape. Paid $900, was asking $500, reduced to $400 for both. Located in Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

25 x 30 garage for sale. Has 2 overhead doors, a man door, and a 16 x 18 lean-to that fits 2 more cars. Sell for $2500. Must remove from property. Located in Niles, Ohio. Call 330-717-7976. (11-14pweb)

———————–

Kids battery-powered electric VW bug, in good condition. Fits up to 6 yrs. old. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (09cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Build your home at Atwood Lake or Parkside Dover. Call 330-432-3782. (12-15pweb)

——————

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

BELMONT CO: 38.5 wooded acres, $124,900. T.R. 64 (Manzo). MONROE CO: 22 rolling & wooded acres, $79,900. ALSO: 32 acres, $114,900. Merrill Ridge Rd. (Bennett). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (12tfcweb)

——————

CARROLL CO: New! Augusta Twp. 29.5 acres, some open & wooded, $99,900. Near Carrollton on SR P. Other lots available. Brown Twp. 82 acres, hunting, $364,900. Outside Carrollton on Lee Rd. (T.R. 220). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” All mineral rights reserved. www.brunerland.com (12tfcweb)

——————

HELP WANTED

Regional grocery store is looking for managers, assistant managers, meat, bakery, deli & pharmacist. Send resume to: Regional Grocery Store, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (12cweb)

———————–

Our Carroll County Domestic Violence Shelter seeks part-time Victim Advocates to work evenings and weekends. The ideal candidate will be willing to supervise client’s activities in addition to crisis intervention, being available to clients when they need someone to talk to, and must be sensitive yet observant in order to log pertinent information for use by other staff including counselors. Our domestic violence shelter provides emergency, safe shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence. Application and full job description can be found at ohioguidestone.org. (08tfcweb)

———————–

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Malvern Manor, 709 Malvern Manor Drive, Malvern, Ohio 44644. 1 & 2 BR apartments. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Rental assistance may be available. Call Lisa, 330-863-0254 or TDD 800-750-0750. Equal Housing Opportunity. Handicap Accessible. This institution is an Equal Opportunity Provider. (11,12cweb)

———————–

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home w/deck, shed, lake privileges & nice lawn. Country setting, close to town. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (11,12cweb)

——————-

2 BR apartment in Malvern, $600/month + $600 deposit. Call 330-705-9327. (12cweb)

——————

Downstairs apartment in Carrollton. Call 330-323-6293. (12cweb)

——————

Hopedale – 3 BR, 1 BA/2 showers, 1-bay garage, basement, in town. Also, 2 BR house available. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (12-14cweb)

——————

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

——————-

SERVICES

Amish woman will do in-home elderly care. Call 330-439-8959. (11,12cweb)

——————

YARD MOWING – Retiree looking for lawns to mow and yard clean up. Some handyman projects also. Fair prices. Call Ron, 480-236-5167. (11tfcweb)

——————