Classified Ads

TRUCKS

1995 GMC Sierra 2500 Series. Excellent body, new rims & tires, new interior, 190,000 miles. Comes w/Myers plow. $6500. Call 330-324-7969. (13tfcweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

March Madness Sale! Save on all Serta mattress sets, Ashley bedroom & livingroom, dinettes & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (13tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (13cweb)

Misc. For Sale

25 x 30 garage for sale. Has 2 overhead doors, a man door, and a 16 x 18 lean-to that fits 2 more cars. Sell for $2500. Must remove from property. Located in Niles, Ohio. Call 330-717-7976. (11-14pweb)

Child size battery-powered electric VW bug. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (13cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home w/appliances, including laundry hook-up, utility shed, porch, septic & well. One mile f/town. All updated inside. Call 330-627-4596. (13cweb)

53 acres farmland/woods with minerals, 17 Lee Twp., Panama Rd. $240,000. Call William Andrews, 614-284-9933. (13,14pweb)

Build your home at Atwood Lake or Parkside Dover. Call 330-432-3782. (12-15pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! 29.5 acres, open & wooded, $99,900. Also, 7 rolling wooded acres, $32,900. Mackel Rd., Carrollton (Fritz). JEFFERSON CO: 59 wooded acres, $134,900. TR 283 near Bergholz (Johnston). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (13tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Our Carroll County Domestic Violence Shelter seeks part-time Victim Advocates to work evenings and weekends. The ideal candidate will be willing to supervise client’s activities in addition to crisis intervention, being available to clients when they need someone to talk to, and must be sensitive yet observant in order to log pertinent information for use by other staff including counselors. Our domestic violence shelter provides emergency, safe shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence. Application and full job description can be found at ohioguidestone.org. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Hopedale – 3 BR, 1 BA/2 showers, 1-bay garage, basement, in town. Also, 2 BR house available. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (12-14cweb)

——————

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

SERVICES

YARD MOWING – Retiree looking for lawns to mow and yard clean up. Some handyman projects also. Fair prices. Call Ron, 480-236-5167. (11tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 7151 Andora Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, April 4, 5 & 6, 9-5. Furniture, HH goods, books, new wooden crafts & misc. (13,14cweb)

Carrollton Twice Around For Kids Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., April 4, 5:30-9 p.m., April 5, 9-5 & April 6, 9-3. Most items ½ off Saturday. Over 70 area moms selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sixe newborn to 20; shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & much more! If you’re interested in selling, call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (13,14cweb)

