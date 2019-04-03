Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Mattress Sale! Ashley queen size 10” memory foam & foam sets $399. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (14tfcweb)

Power Sale! Power recliners from $399, power sofas $899, lift chairs from $699 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (14tfcweb)

TV Stands! Lots of them! Sold assembled too! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (14tfcweb)

All wood dinettes from $399. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (14tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

25 x 30 garage for sale. Has 2 overhead doors, a man door, and a 16 x 18 lean-to that fits 2 more cars. Sell for $2500. Must remove from property. Located in Niles, Ohio. Call 330-717-7976. (11-14pweb)

Child size battery-powered electric VW bug. Red, forward/reverse gears, built-in MP3 player, battery charger. Everything works. Nice shape! $100 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (14cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

53 acres farmland/woods with minerals, 17 Lee Twp., Panama Rd. $240,000. Call William Andrews, 614-284-9933. (13,14pweb)

Build your home at Atwood Lake or Parkside Dover. Call 330-432-3782. (12-15pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! Augusta Twp. 6.8 acres, some open & some wooded, $44,900. Near Carrollton on SR 9. Other lots available. ALSO: Lee Twp. 56.3 acres, $154,900. Outside Mechanicstown on Torch Rd. (TR 676). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. “Owner Financing Available” All mineral rights reserved. www.brunerland.com (14tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Regional grocery store is looking for managers, assistant managers, meat, bakery, deli, produce & pharmacist. Send resume to: Regional Grocery Store, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (14cweb)

Our Carroll County Domestic Violence Shelter seeks part-time Victim Advocates to work evenings and weekends. The ideal candidate will be willing to supervise client’s activities in addition to crisis intervention, being available to clients when they need someone to talk to, and must be sensitive yet observant in order to log pertinent information for use by other staff including counselors. Our domestic violence shelter provides emergency, safe shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence. Application and full job description can be found at ohioguidestone.org. (08tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Hopedale – 3 BR, 1 BA/2 showers, 1-bay garage, basement, in town. Also, 2 BR house available. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (12-14cweb)

Furnished apartment for rent in Carrollton. Utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call 330-418-3784. (14cweb)

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home w/deck, shed, lake privileges & nice lawn. Country setting close to town. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (14,15cweb)

2 BR duplex apartment in town, $600/month. Renter pays utilities. No pets. Security deposit, 1st month rent & references required. Call Travis at 330-312-0371. (14-18cweb)

1 BR trailer near Perrysville, $450/month. Call 330-407-3482. (07tfcweb)

SERVICES

YARD MOWING – Retiree looking for lawns to mow and yard clean up. Some handyman projects also. Fair prices. Call Ron, 480-236-5167. (11tfcweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 7151 Andora Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, April 4, 5 & 6, 9-5. Furniture, HH goods, books, new wooden crafts & misc. (13,14cweb)

Carrollton Twice Around For Kids Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., April 4, 5:30-9 p.m., April 5, 9-5 & April 6, 9-3. Most items ½ off Saturday. Over 70 area moms selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sixe newborn to 20; shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & much more! If you’re interested in selling, call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (13,14cweb)

