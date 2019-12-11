Classified Ads for Dec. 12, 2019

TRUCKS

2005 Dodge Ram Rumble Bee, 5.7 liter HEMI, 4×4 w/towing package, power windows & seats. Asking $6,500 OBO. Call or text 330-303-7393. (42tfcweb)

——————-

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

For Sale: Small 5-leg table, 1 larger oval table, recliner, rockers, wild stallion glass top coffee table $200, chairs, twin bed, lamps, double bed, dresser, misc. items. Call 740-945-4005. (49,50cweb)

——————

Holiday deals all over! Save on all recliners – power, lift & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (50tfcweb)

——————

Dinettes, book cases, TV stands & ends! Holiday priced! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (50tfcweb)

——————

Bedroom sets $599 & $699 – limited. 100% solid oak too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (50tfcweb)

——————

Bed in a Box, Ashley Hybrids, queen mattresses $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (50tfcweb)

——————

Misc. For Sale

Firewood for sale! Cut your own length. $30/pick-up load. Call Jerry, 330-627-4468. (50,51cweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82.8 acres, $364,900. Near Carrollton on Lee Rd. NW. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Near Cadiz, CR 17/SR9. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (50tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

Bar Maid or Bartender & Short-Order Cook needed at VFW Post 3301 on Chase Rd. Call 740-229-0815 and ask for Ken. (50,51cweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Large 2 BR trailer 15 minutes east of Carrollton in country setting. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (49,50cweb)

——————

2 BR house in Harlem Springs, $475/month + utilities, $475 deposit & references. No inside pets. Call 330-802-2902. (50cweb)

——————

4 BR, 2 BA home on the edge of Carrollton w/extra large garage. References, proof of income & credit check required. Call 330-324-6860. (50,51cweb)

——————-

Remodeled country home, 4 BR, 2 BA, 7 miles south of town. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (45tfcweb)

——————-

NOTICES

Use Seal N Heal to close wounds with a bitter taste to allow healing on dogs & cats. Available at Tractor Supply. www.happyjackinc.com (48-50cweb)

——————

SERVICES

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

——————

SNOW PLOWING – CALL BILL GRIMES, 330-324-7969. (46tfcweb)

——————