Classified Ads for Dec. 19, 2019

TRUCKS

2005 Dodge Ram Rumble Bee, 5.7 liter HEMI, 4×4 w/towing package, power windows & seats. Asking $6,500 OBO. Call or text 330-303-7393. (42tfcweb)

——————-

Misc. For Sale

Firewood for sale! Cut your own length. $30/pick-up load. Call Jerry, 330-627-4468. (50,51cweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82.8 acres, $364,900. Near Carrollton on Lee Rd. NW. ALSO Lee Twp., 56 acres, $154,900. Lee Rd. NW outside Carrollton. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (51tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Bar Maid or Bartender & Short-Order Cook needed at VFW Post 3301 on Chase Rd. Call 740-229-0815 and ask for Ken. (50,51cweb)

——————

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

——————-

4 BR, 2 BA home on the edge of Carrollton w/extra large garage. References, proof of income & credit check required. Call 330-324-6860. (50,51cweb)

——————-

2 BR apartment, Carrollton. $650/month includes all utilities. Call 330-324-8599. (51,52cweb)

——————-

SERVICES

SNOW PLOWING – CALL BILL GRIMES, 330-324-7969. (46tfcweb)

——————