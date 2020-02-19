Classified Ads for Feb. 20, 2020

TRUCKS

1997 Chevy Silverado 4×4 w/extended cab, bedliner & tonneau cover. 200,000 miles. Runs great! Asking $1700. Call 330-413-2151. (08cweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Gordon’s Furniture Minerva Mid-Winter Specials! Check us out! Hybrid queen sets $399, recliner sofas from $599, rocker recliners from $268, power from $399 & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (08tfcweb)

Mid-Winter Special! All wood 5 pc. dinettes from $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (08tfcweb)

Mid-Winter Specials! Pairs of lamps $79.99, bedroom sets from $599, dinettes, mattress sets & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (08tfcweb)

ANIMALS

Minpin pups, $250/each. 3 males, brown & tan and 2 females, 1 brown & tan and 1 black & tan. Call 330-868-3010. (07,08cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. ALSO, Rose Twp. 48.5 acres, $189,900. Clay Rd. Near Carrollton & Tappan Lake. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 acres, $334,900, open and wooded, $32,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (08tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Hiring Experienced Meat Cutter! Drug-free, retail grocery workplace. Full or part-time positions available. Call 330-205-6544 or 330-205-4524. (06-09cweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

1 BR home in town, $600/month + electric. Water, garbage & mowing included in rent. Call Newell Realty & Auctions LLC, 330-627-2350. (07,08cweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment w/heat, water & trash included. $550/month + electric. Call 330-627-7837 or 330-417-6236. (08tfcweb)

Nice 2 BR apartment above our garage at 253 4th St. SE, Carrollton (by the Post Office). $500/month + $500 deposit & 1-year lease. No pets. Call Bill Skinner, 330-627-4398. (02tfcweb)

Available soon! Large 3 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $650/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2412 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (02tfcweb)

NOTICES

Use ToneKote liquid supplement to treat allergies, stop shedding, eliminate doggy odor and provide a warm winter coat. Available at Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (07-09pweb)

SERVICES

SNOW PLOWING – CALL BILL GRIMES, 330-324-7969. (46tfcweb)

