Classified Ads for Jan. 16, 2020

AUTOS FOR SALE

2001 Ford Escort, $950. Call 330-204-1062. (03cweb)

——————

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

New Year Bargains! Save on Ashley Hybrid & Memory Foam mattress sets, recliners, TV stands, dinette sets, power sofa, floor sample sofas & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (03tfcweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Torch Rd., Mechanicstown. ALSO, Rose Twp. 45.5 acres, $189,900. Clay Rd., 2.5 miles from Tappan. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, $399,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (02tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

——————

HELP WANTED

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Furnished apartment in Carrollton w/utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call or text 330-418-3784. (03pweb)

——————

Large 2 BR trailer 15 minutes east of Carrollton. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (03cweb)

——————

Nice 2 BR apartment above our garage at 253 4th St. SE, Carrollton (by the Post Office). $500/month + $500 deposit & 1-year lease. No pets. Call Bill Skinner, 330-627-4398. (02tfcweb)

——————-

Available soon! 3 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $650/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2412 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (02tfcweb)

——————-

SERVICES

SNOW PLOWING – CALL BILL GRIMES, 330-324-7969. (46tfcweb)

——————