Classified Ads for Jan. 2, 2020

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Lee Rd. NW outside Carrollton. ALSO, Rose Twp. 24 acres, $119,900. Clay rd., 2.5 miles from Tappan. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (52tfcweb)

Wishing you a Happy New Year from all of us at Bruner Land Company. (52tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Furnished apartment for rent in Carrollton. Utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call 330-418-3784. (01pweb)

Deluxe upstairs 2 BR, 2 BA apartment w/attached garage, laundry hook-ups, gas heat, central air & utilities included, $750/month + deposit. Pet friendly. Located 2 miles north of Carrollton on SR 43. Call Butch at 330-312-3181. (01tfcweb)

SERVICES

SNOW PLOWING – CALL BILL GRIMES, 330-324-7969. (46tfcweb)

