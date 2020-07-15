Classified Ads for July 16, 2020

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Super summer sizzler sale! Hot deals all over. No pressure – come and check us out! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (29tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 17.5 acres, $84,900. SR 39 E to CR 66, property on Chase Rd. on the right. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Hanover Rd. off SR 9 N. JEFFERSON CO: York Twp. 78 acres, $119,900. Off SR 7, take exit Salt Run Rd. on Traymore Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (29tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Brown Local Schools in Malvern is accepting applications for a full-time Custodian I – Afternoon Shift position. Qualified applicants should apply in writing at Brown Local Schools, 3242 Coral Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644 or via email at scottm@brownlocalschools.com. A complete job posting and classified application can be found at www.brownlocalschools.com. The deadline to apply is July 24, 2020. (29cweb)

The Village of Malvern is accepting applications for a part-time Village Administrator position. Experience with water and EPA regulations, grant writing, and previous administrator experience preferred. Please submit resumes to the Village of Malvern, Attn: Mayor DeLong, PO Box 384, Malvern, Ohio 44644. Resumes must be received by July 31, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact Village Hall at 330-863-1316.(29cweb)

Experienced Meat Cutter wanted & Management Positions available. Please send resume to: “HELP WANTED” c/o The Free Press Standard, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (26tfcweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

1 BR apartment in good location w/garbage & water included. Non-smoking. No pets. Call 330-627-2370. (29cweb)

Recently remodeled farmhouse near Petersburg with A/C, electric & lawncare provided. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (23tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Sale at 172 N. Main St., Magnolia, July 24 & 25, 9-3. Everything must go! Phone: 330-495-7223. (29,30cweb)

Huge Multi-Family Garage & Bake Sale at 1135 Arbor Rd., Minerva, July 16, 17 & 18. (29cweb)

Garage Sale at 288 4th St. NE, Carrollton, July 17 & 18, 10-4. Carseat, toys, Pack-N-Play, generator, pencil trees, ornaments, HH items. (29cweb)

Yard Sale at 324 Garfield Ave. NW, Carrollton, July 16, 17 & 18, 9-5. (29cweb)

