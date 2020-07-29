Classified Ads for July 30, 2020

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Super Summer Sizzler sale! Hot deals all over. No pressure, come and check us out! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (31tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 17.5 acres, $84,900. SR 39 E to CR 66, property on Chase Rd. on the right. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Hanover Rd. off SR 9 N. JEFFERSON CO: York Twp. NEW! 78 acres, $119,900. Off SR 7, take exit Salt Run Rd. on Traymore Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (31tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Experienced Meat Cutter wanted & Management Positions available. Please send resume to: “HELP WANTED” c/o The Free Press Standard, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (26tfcweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Mobile Home Park Lot for Rent: Central location in Carrollton, Ohio, $250 per month. Great for single wide or Park Model mobile home, maximum size 14’ x 50’. Park RV or Tiny Home OK too. Separate water and electric meter. Two months free lot rent on move-in, small community centered park, close to shopping, recreation, and the downtown business district. Call 706-623-8800. (31,32pweb)

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 9222 Salineville Rd. NE (SR 39 between Mechanicstown & Salineville), July 30 & 31, 10-5 and Aug. 1, 10-2. Furniture, home décor, HH, men & women’s clothing, solid slate mantle, misc. (31pweb)

Garage Sale at 2109 Canton Rd., July 31 and Aug. 1, 9-? (31cweb)

Garage Sale at Countryside Estates, 1157 Lake Dr. NW, Carrollton, July 31 & Aug. 1, 9-5. (31pweb)

