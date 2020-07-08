Classified Ads for July 9, 2020

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Super summer sizzler sale! Hot deals all over. No pressure – come and check us out! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (28tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 17.5 acres, $84,900. SR 39 E to CR 66, property on Chase Rd. on the right. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Hanover Rd. off SR 9 N. JEFFERSON CO: York Twp. 78 acres, $119,900. Off SR 7, take exit Salt Run Rd. on Traymore Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (27tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Experienced Meat Cutter wanted & Management Positions available. Please send resume to: “HELP WANTED” c/o The Free Press Standard, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (26tfcweb)

——————

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Recently remodeled farmhouse near Petersburg with A/C, electric & lawncare provided. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (23tfcweb)

——————

SERVICES

We do start to finish remodeling! Electrical, plumbing, HVAC, tubs & surrounds, tile walk-in showers, counter tops & cabinets, epoxy counter tops, drywall, painting, carpet & flooring – We do that and more! Affordable and professional. Call Chizzle Remodeling today for a free estimate, 330-205-0603. (09tfcweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 801 Windamere Dr. SW, July 9 & 10, 9-3. Variety of goodies! Lots of fabric, sewing machine w/cabinet, clothes, yarn, barstools, women’s bicycle, women’s leather jacket, generator. (28cweb)

——————-

Campground Garage Sale at 4105 Fresno Rd., July 11, 9-2. (28cweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 403 Murray Ave., Minerva, July 9, 10 & 11, 9-5. USA tools, USA knives, hunting, toys, kid’s clothes, HH. Pictures posted on Craigslist. (28cweb)

——————-

Hill-Ray Yard/Garage Sale at 662 Courtview Dr. SW, July 9 & 10, 9-4. Social distancing please. (28cweb)

——————-