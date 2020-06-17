Classified Ads for June 18, 2020

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Bargains! Deals! Re-opening Specials! Pub sets $299, recliner couches $499, rocker recliners $287, queen mattress sets $289. Hurry! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (25tfcweb)

——————-

Misc. For Sale

Used 18hp Briggs & Stratton lawnmower motor out of a Yardman, $100. I can start it for you. Call Bill Skinner, 330-627-4398. (21tfcweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 17.5 acres, $84,900. SR 39 E to CR 66, property on Chase Rd. on the right. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Hanover Rd. off SR 9 N. JEFFERSON CO: York Twp. 78 acres, $119,900. Off SR 7, take exit Salt Run Rd. on Traymore Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (25tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Recently remodeled farmhouse near Petersburg with A/C, electric & lawncare provided. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (23tfcweb)

——————

SERVICES

We do start to finish remodeling! Electrical, plumbing, HVAC, tubs & surrounds, tile walk-in showers, counter tops & cabinets, epoxy counter tops, drywall, painting, carpet & flooring – We do that and more! Affordable and professional. Call Chizzle Remodeling today for a free estimate, 330-205-0603. (09tfcweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 4276 Amsterdam Rd. SE (in rear) in Kilgore, June 20 from 9-5. Buy the box – make offer. A little bit of everything! HH, Christmas, some antiques. Look for signs. (25cweb)

——————-