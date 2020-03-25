Classified Ads for March 26, 2020

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Torch Rd. near Mechanicstown. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 6.8 acres, $39,900. Located on Hanover Ridge Rd., off SR 9 N. Some open & wooded land. Other lots available. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (12tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Part-time experienced floral designer wanted. Stop in at Bud’s Flowers on Main Street in Carrollton and talk to Michelle. (13ncweb)

Tired of your job? Looking for energetic individuals who want to start their own business and drastically increase their income. For further info. call Steve, 330-716-8348. (13-16pweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

East Springfield – 2 BR duplex w/new paint, flooring & stove. Non-smoking. No pets. No water/sewer bills. $650/month + deposit. Call 330-205-5159. (12-15cweb)

4 BR house with fenced-in yard outside of Carrollton, $700/month. Call 330-407-3482. (10tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment w/heat, water & trash included. $550/month + electric. Call 330-627-7837 or 330-417-6236. (08tfcweb)

SERVICES

PS Dog Sitting, 330-324-5467. Any shift, 24 hours a day. I’ll come to your house and let your dog out to go potty as much as needed. (10-17pweb)

We do start to finish remodeling! Electrical, plumbing, HVAC, tubs & surrounds, tile walk-in showers, counter tops & cabinets, epoxy counter tops, drywall, painting, carpet & flooring – We do that and more! Affordable and professional. Call Chizzle Remodeling today for a free estimate, 330-205-0603. (09tfcweb)

