Classified Ads for May 21, 2020

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Gordon’s Furniture is essential again! Come and say hello! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (21tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

With the Ponderosa being sold to new owners, I will have to take down my Indian paintings. If anyone would like to purchase a memorabilia piece of the old Ponderosa Indian paintings, as it once was, please let me know. They are framed and $20/each. I only have a few left. Call Linda Krouse, 330-863-3161. (21cweb)

Used 18hp Briggs & Stratton lawnmower motor out of a Yardman, $100. I can start it for you. Call Bill Skinner, 330-627-4398. (21tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 17.5 acres, $84,900. SR 39 E to CR 66, property on Chase Rd. on the right. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Hanover Rd. off SR 9 N. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (21tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home w/storage shed in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $600/month + $300 deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric (AEP). Well water, sewer & trash included. NO W/D hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 N at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (18tfcweb)

SERVICES

We do start to finish remodeling! Electrical, plumbing, HVAC, tubs & surrounds, tile walk-in showers, counter tops & cabinets, epoxy counter tops, drywall, painting, carpet & flooring – We do that and more! Affordable and professional. Call Chizzle Remodeling today for a free estimate, 330-205-0603. (09tfcweb)

