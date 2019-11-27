Classified Ads for Nov. 28, 2019

TRUCKS

2005 Dodge Ram Rumble Bee, 5.7 liter HEMI, 4×4 w/towing package, power windows & seats. Asking $6,500 OBO. Call or text 330-303-7393. (42tfcweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Black Friday Deals at Gordon’s! Vanity & bench $139, hall trees $79.99 + all kinds of chairs, dinettes & TV stands! Check us out! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (48tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82.8 acres, $364,900. Near Carrollton on Lee Rd. NW. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 96 acres, open & wooded, $399,900. Near Cadiz, CR 17/SR9. Other lots available. Also, North Twp. 66 acres, $124,900. Off OH 151 E on Conotton Rd. (CR 25). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (47tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Substitute bus driver positions are available for Carrollton Exempted Village School District. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent, be at least 21 years of age, pass FBI & BCI background checks, have a good driving record, able to pass a medical exam, drug & alcohol tests. Our “On Bus Instructor” will be happy to train. Contact Marilyn Wells, 330-627-4044. Rate of pay is $14.50 per hour. Carrollton Exempted Village School District is an equal opportunity employer. (48cweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Large 2 BR trailer 15 minutes east of Carrollton in country setting. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (47,48cweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment with heat, water & trash included. $575/month + electric. No pets. Call 330-627-7837. (41tfcweb)

Remodeled country home, 4 BR, 2 BA, 7 miles south of town. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (45tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home w/new carpet, storage shed & new electric furnace in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (45tfcweb)

NOTICES

Use Seal N Heal to close wounds with a bitter taste to allow healing on dogs & cats. Available at Tractor Supply. www.happyjackinc.com (48cweb)

SERVICES

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

SNOW PLOWING – CALL BILL GRIMES, 330-324-7969. (46tfcweb)

