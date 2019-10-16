Classified Ads for Oct. 17, 2019

TRUCKS

2005 Dodge Ram Rumble Bee, 5.7 liter HEMI, 4×4 w/towing package, power windows & seats. Asking $6,500 OBO. Call or text 330-303-7393. (42tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82.8 acres, $364,900. Lee Rd. NW, outside Carrollton. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 open & wooded acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd., off SR 9 N. Other lots available. Also, North Twp., NEW! 66 acres, $124,900. Off OH 151 E on Conotton Rd. (CR 25). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (42tfcweb)

——————

EQUIPMENT

2-year-old, like new, Agra Fab cyclone rake w/42” cut Huskie Tractor, both ready to go for $400. Call 740-946-8481. (42pweb)

——————

203 4WD ATV, $300. Call 740-946-8481. (42pweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

——————

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Nice 2 BR apartment close to downtown w/all utilities furnished & off-street parking. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (41,42cweb)

———————–

2 BR upstairs apartment with heat, water & trash included. $575/month + electric. No pets. Call 330-627-7837. (41tfcweb)

———————–

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

——————-

Remodeled 5 BR country home. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (37tfcweb)

——————-

SERVICES

Beaver & muskrat problems? Call the “TRAPPER”! 330-853-5071 (42pweb)

——————

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Huge Yard Sale at 136 Ascot Rd. SE (other side of airport), Oct. 10, 11 & 12 and Oct. 17, 18 & 19, 9-4. Lots of misc. items, 275 gal. fuel oil tank, motorcycle lawn ornaments, ball cards, collectibles, tool boxes, carousel horses, KK’s, dishes. Looking for something? We could have it! (41,42cweb)

———————–

Huge Garage Sale at 7108 Salineville Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, Oct. 16-20, 9-5 daily. Rain or shine. Go to Picked and Painted Primitives on Facebook for detailed listing. (41,42cweb)

———————–

Garage Sale at 341 Foxbury Dr. SW, Oct. 18 & 19, 9-4. Many lamps w/glass shades, men & women’s clothing & shoes, circular saw, tools, misc. items. (42pweb)

——————