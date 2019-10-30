Classified Ads for Oct. 31, 2019

TRUCKS

2005 Dodge Ram Rumble Bee, 5.7 liter HEMI, 4×4 w/towing package, power windows & seats. Asking $6,500 OBO. Call or text 330-303-7393. (42tfcweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Fall savings! Sectionals $599 at Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

Bookcases, lift-top cocktail tables, recliners, lamps, mattress sets by Ashley & Serta & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

Mattress Blow-Outs! Twin matts $99, queen matts $199. While supplies last. No rainchecks. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82.8 acres, $364,900. Near Carrollton on Lee Rd. NW. HARRISON CO: Archer Twp. 84 open & wooded acres, $334,900. Hanover Ridge Rd., off SR 9 N. Other lots available. Also, North Twp. 66 acres, $124,900. Off OH 151 E on Conotton Rd. (CR 25). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. All mineral rights reserved. “Owner Financing Available” www.brunerland.com (44tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Part-time office help, 20+ hours. Quickbooks & customer service. Send resume to Harrison Hills Assoc., Attn: Brenda Scott, 2241 Gem Rd. NW, Carrollton, OH 44615. (43,44pweb)

Regional grocery store is hiring MEAT CUTTERS. Send resume to GROCERY, c/o The Free Press Standard, PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615. (43,44cweb)

Christmas tree workers needed for November! Call Smith Evergreen at 330-866-5521. (44,45cweb)

LINE OPERATORS needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay increases. Must pass pre-employment drug screening. $10 & up. No experience required. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. Applications also can picked up at OhioMeansJobs. (36tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

1 BR house close to downtown. Negotiable lease terms. No pets. Non-smoking. Leave message at 330-575-3208. (43,44cweb)

Carrollton – 1 BR apartment, $600/month; 2 BR apartment, $700/month. Both w/all utilities included. Call 330-324-8599. (43,44cweb)

Large 2 BR trailer 15 minutes east of Carrollton in country setting. No pets. Call 740-937-6000. (43,44cweb)

Nice 2 BR apartment close to downtown w/all utilities furnished & off-street parking. Call 330-806-0145 or 330-627-5573. (44,45cweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment with heat, water & trash included. $575/month + electric. No pets. Call 330-627-7837. (41tfcweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home w/new carpet in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. Non-smoking. All electric. Well water, sewer, trash & lawn care provided. Stove, refrigerator and storage shed included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/FIRST & LAST NAME & number or text 330-458-9714. (38tfcweb)

Remodeled 5 BR country home. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5712. (37tfcweb)

SERVICES

Looking for housekeeping? Call Gorgie’s housekeeping services today and get your free estimate! Our service offers light housekeeping and also we are able to clean small businesses. We bring our own cleaning supplies. Very professional and cheaper than other housekeeping services around! We offer one-time, weekly, bi-weekly and even monthly services. Let us take the “chore” out of your chores! Call us today at 330-413-0288! (44cweb)

We do ceramic coatings, paint restoration, complete interior & exterior cleaning, engine compartment cleaning and leather & fabric conditioning. Call Will at 330-401-2582 or email: wasunsetvw@gmail.com. (34tfcweb)

