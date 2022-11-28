Clayton Frederick ‘Fred’ Marshall, 98, of Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove, VA, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at home.

Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of Clayton Levi and Hazel Hines Marshall of Carrollton, Ohio.

A member of the “greatest generation,” Fred served in WWII in the 8th Air Force, 466th Bomber Group, as a flight engineer on B24 bombers and completed 30 combat missions. He graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. He worked for many years at Babcock & Wilcox Co. in Barberton, Ohio, was transferred to Wilmington, NC, where he spent 8 years, and finished his career working for the Defense Logistics Agency supervising defense contracts at IBM in Manassas. Fred enjoyed a long retirement, during which he pursued his favorite activities of fishing and reading. He also volunteered on several committees at Lake of the Woods and helped organize the Children’s Fishing Tournaments.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Abbott Marshall.

He is survived by daughters, Holly L. Marshall of Locust Grove, and Linda Marshall McBride (Brian) of Richmond; grandsons, Andrew M. McBride (Kristen) of Richfield Springs, NY, and Kenneth C. McBride of Richmond; and great-grandson, Noah M. McBride of Richfield Springs, NY.

Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Carrollton, Ohio.

