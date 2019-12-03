Cletus P. Morsheiser, 92, passed away Nov. 30, 2019.

Cletus was born Aug. 30, 1927 in Massillon to the late Leo and Lucille (Boron) Morsheiser.

He worked on the family farm in Tuscarawas Township. He will be remembered for taking walks around the neighborhood with his dog on his crutches.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Pearl, Severine, Maurice and Mary Seifert.

Cletus is survived by his sister and brother, Barbara (Floyd) Draime and Russell Morsheiser and several nieces and nephews, Drew and Jane Perry, Daniel J. Morsheiser, Sally Linder, Peter Morsheiser and Tina Shaffer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Massillon. Fr. Brian Cline will officiate. Burial will be ini the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

The family would like to thank Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton for their care for the past ten years.