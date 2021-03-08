Clifford I. Miller, Jr. passed away March 5, 2021 after an 8-month battle with mesothelioma.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeannine (Swart) Miller; his daughters, Jennifer (Barry) Hartz and Laura (Michael) Frase, and his granddaughters, Zoe Hartz and Leah Frase. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Jo (Jerry) Diana, and Deborah Miller.

Clifford had been a resident of Carrollton, Ohio since 1981 when he built his dream home with Jeannine.

Clifford was born in a farmhouse Dec. 21, 1940 to Ethel and Clifford Miller in Claysville, PA. Cliff graduated from Jackson High School in 1958 and went on to attend the University of Cincinnati to study metallurgical engineering. He paid for his own education with funds he earned through raising hogs as a youth, working for a golf course as a teen, and participating in the co-op program at UC. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in June of 1963, the day after he got married. Upon graduation, he was employed by Republic Steel. Over the course of the next 38 years, the name and ownership of this company would change, but Clifford weathered the changes and helped steer the company through difficult times. He retired from Republic Engineered Steels in 2001 and then used his expertise to work as a consultant helping other steel plants improve their productivity. Upon full retirement from the steel industry, Cliff focused his curiosity toward improving his farming practices. He became a self-taught rotational grazer and served as a member of the board for the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District from 2009 until 2020. He was also a member of the Grazing Council and hosted many pasture walks at his farm in Carrollton.

In addition to being a hard worker, Clifford was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed yearly hunting trips to the American West. His adventures included hunting grouse, white tailed deer, mountain sheep, mountain goat and elk. He also enjoyed many fishing trips to Ontario with friends and family. He was a voracious reader who was always eager to learn about new topics and points of view. He was a man who valued hard work, love, and integrity above everything else. His kindness, generosity, wit, and love made this world a better place. He had a unique ability to help others grow. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

There will be a private memorial service at Miller Ridge Farm in the late spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akron-Canton Food Bank or the Steubenville Urban Mission.

