Clyde G. Campbell, 83, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

He was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late William and Mary Campbell.

At three years old his family moved to Carrollton. Clyde graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957. He enlisted in the Army where he was a Specialist 5th Class 31st Aviation Infantry and served in Germany. Clyde worked and retired from G.T.E. phone company in 1998 as a supervisor in the Central Office Equipment division. Clyde married the love of his life, Patricia on April 23, 1976. They enjoyed modern western square dancing and traveling, where they took several cruises. They spent 25 years as snowbirds to Fort Myers, Florida.

Survivors are his wife, Patricia Ann Campbell of the home; daughters, Chrissy (John) Johnson of Carrollton, Wendy (Michael) Walker of Carrollton and Bobbi Jo Haddock of Altoona, PA; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one expected great-grandchild; his siblings, Gene Campbell and Donna Stefanik; and his faithful dog, Knicker, of eleven years.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Campbell.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Carroll Golden Age Retreat and Community Hospice for their love and care of Clyde. Donations may be given to Community Hospice.

Calling hours will be Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with the service at noon with Tom Grouver officiating.

Military honors will be held.

Burial will be at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.