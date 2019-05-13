Colton J. Boring, 22

Colton James Boring, 22, of Carrollton and formerly of Dover, passed away May 12, 2019, following injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Born in Dover August 29, 1996, Colton was “Mama’s Boy” to his mother, Gretchen (Sensel) Boring and a best friend to his father, Frank Boring.

After graduating from Dover High School and Buckeye Career Center in 2015, Colton followed in his dad’s footsteps, continuing his education at Northwest Lineman College in Denton, TX, where he focused his education on power line construction. He was a devoted apprentice with Henkel & McCoy and was a member of IBEW Local 71.

Colton was blessed to have met and be engaged to his lifelong friend, Franchesca Faye “Frankie” Fantin, with plans of an October wedding. Together, they were the proud parents of their furry children, Tank and Tequila.

Whether Colton was at Bob Evans, the Midvale Speedway, or on the job site, he knew no strangers. He befriended everyone he met and left each conversation and interaction better than it began.

Being in the outdoors, whether on a four-wheeler, fishing, or on a job site, was Colton’s place of peace. He was passionate about everything he did, always giving the best of himself to the situation at hand.

In addition to being the joy of his parents lives, Colton was an exceptional, loving brother to his sisters, Caitlyn and Carley Boring of Dover. Many loving moments were shared on the phone or engaged in activity with his dear grandparents, Richard and Barbara Boring of Carrollton and Bob and Trudy Sensel of Atwood Lake. He will also be deeply missed by his fiance’s parents, Ed and Jen Fantin of Carrollton and his aunts and uncles that he loved dearly, Desta (John) Cooper, Angie (Dayne) Thomas, and Lisa (Scott) Tritt; his great-grandmother, Lois Maple; and his godson, Elijah Holt, in addition to numerous cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A service celebrating Colton’s life will be held in the funeral home Thursday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Dover Burial Park.

Memorial contributions in Colton’s memory may be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Colton by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.geibcares.com .